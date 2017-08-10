Applebee’s expects to close more than 100 restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) A new report indicates more than 100 Applebee’s locations are expected to close.

According to DineEquity’s fiscal results for the franchise, between 105 and 135 Applebee’s closures are expected.

There is no information available at this time regarding which locations will be shut down or when. The report says the closures will be based on profitability, operational results and brand quality standards.

Between 20 and 30 new Applebee’s restaurants are expected to be developed, but the report says the majority of those restaurants are expected to be international openings.

DineEquity also operates IHOP restaurants. About 20 to 25 IHOP locations are expected to close, with between 80 and 95 new locations expected to be developed globally.