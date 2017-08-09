Where to Eat 239: 21 Spices by Chef Asif

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty food. However, it can be nerve-racking going somewhere new. That’s why Where to Eat 239 has created a place for you to go and get reviews from other people in your community.

For National Rice Pudding Day, Where to Eat 239 Co-Founder Rafael Feliciano stopped by the WINK News studio with 21 Spices by Chef Asif to show us one tasty treat.

For more information, click here.