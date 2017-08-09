State Rep. calls for stronger texting while driving law

FORT MYERS, Fla. A state representative is making it her personal mission to change the texting while driving law.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, of Delray Beach, lost her twin sister in a 1996 crash due to a reckless driver. The tragedy pushed Slosberg to run for office to promote public safety.

“My sister was very funny, smart. We did everything together,” she said. “I can’t get her back, but I can do everything I can to make sure I honor her memory.”

Florida is one of the four states in the country where texting and driving is not a primary offense, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Officers must pull you over for something else, before they can stop you for texting and driving.

“A lot of deadly accidents we’re having is distracted driving,” Fort Myers Police Department Lt. Jay Rodriguez said. “I’ve been hit by someone who was texting and driving.”

Nearly 50,000 crashes were reported in 2016 in Florida due to distracted driving, according to the DMV. That’s approximately five crashes per hour.

Some people argue against further regulation of what they do in their cars, but Slosberg is doing everything she can to convince them their safety is more important.

“I’m trying to go to every single county in the state and as many cities as possible to hear from the residents in that county and the local elected officials. Let them weigh in on the situation,” Slosberg said.

Slosberg will speak to Charlotte County commissioners on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposed change.

“If you support the legislation, call your local commissioner or your local state representative,” Slosberg said.