‘Smallest preemie ever’ born at Maryland hospital finally goes home

(CBS NEW YORK) A little baby is finally home with her family after spending the first few months in intensive care.

Because of a medical issue her mother, Claudia Cruz, was induced into labor at just 24 weeks back in March.

When Ariana Cruz-Gutierrez was born, Anne Arundel Medical Center said she weighed only 12 ounces — or about as much as three sticks of butter.

In fact, a hospital official confirmed Ariana is actually the smallest preemie ever to survive at the center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

It’ll be at least 18 months before doctors can determine whether Ariana will face physical or intellectual challenges, according to the Capital Gazette.

But five months later the AAMC shared a photo of Ariana who has grown to 4 pounds, 15 ounces and left the hospital for the very first time.