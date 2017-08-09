Shopping event to help girls in Collier County

ESTERO, Fla. Shop ’til you drop for a good cause next week at Love that Dress! Collier County.

Love that Dress! Collier County provides an opportunity to purchase a variety of new or gently used dresses, handbags and accessories at a discounted price.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort at 475 Seagate Drive in North Naples. VIP admission begins at 5 p.m.

General tickets cost $30, and VIP tickets cost $150.

Event proceeds will benefit the Pace Center for Girls Collier, an organization that provides support and educational resources for girls.

Visit the organization’s website for more information on the event.

 

