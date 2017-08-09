School bus route information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte

FORT MYERS, Fla. School starts Thursday for students across much of Southwest Florida, but before that happens, many of those students will board school buses.

Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties list bus route information online. Here’s how to access it:

Lee County: Click here, enter your street number in the address field and select your street name from the drop-down menu. Then select your child’s school and click submit.

Collier County: Click here, enter your child’s student ID and date of birth, and click submit. (Note: School doesn’t start in Collier County until Aug. 16.)

Charlotte County: Click here, enter your street number in the address field and select your street name from the drop-down menu. Then select your child’s school and click submit.