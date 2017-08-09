Power companies offer tips to beat the heat, save money

Published: August 9, 2017 11:01 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. Florida Power and Light and Lee County Electric Cooperative offered Southwest Florida residents tips to beat the heat, save energy and save money.

  • Try not to use the oven or stove during the summer, use the microwave instead.
  • Turn off as many lights as you can.
  • Get your roof insulated.
  • Purchase double-pane windows.
  • Do not use your laundry machines or dishwasher during the day.
  • Unplug appliances that are not typically in use.
  • Unplug phone chargers when they are not in use.
  • Crank up the air conditioning system to 78 degrees can save you 8 percent in cooling costs.
Reporter:Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
Writer:Katherine Viloria