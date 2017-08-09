Power companies offer tips to beat the heat, save money

FORT MYERS, Fla. Florida Power and Light and Lee County Electric Cooperative offered Southwest Florida residents tips to beat the heat, save energy and save money.

Try not to use the oven or stove during the summer, use the microwave instead.

Turn off as many lights as you can.

Get your roof insulated.

Purchase double-pane windows.

Do not use your laundry machines or dishwasher during the day.

Unplug appliances that are not typically in use.

Unplug phone chargers when they are not in use.

Crank up the air conditioning system to 78 degrees can save you 8 percent in cooling costs.