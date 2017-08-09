Police impersonator attempts to pull over Cape Coral man

CAPE CORAL, Fla. It was a regular day for Nigel Dreiner, until he decided to meet some friends for coffee.

Dreiner was driving Monday evening on Coronado Parkway when he realized he was being followed by a small silver car. The suspect was impersonating a police officer by holding up a phone with flashing red and blue lights.

“I knew it wasn’t legitimate, I could tell right away,” Dreiner said.

When Dreiner attempted to turn left on Del Prado Boulevard the suspect, who was wearing shorts and a hat, got out of his car, rushed over to Dreiner’s car and displayed a fake badge.

Dreiner continued to drive, but the suspect followed him with his high-beam lights on the whole way towards the Cape Coral Bridge.

The suspect later gave up and drove away before Dreiner could get his plate number.

“If I hadn’t been more educated on that, I don’t know if they could’ve stole my wallet or hijacked my car,” Dreiner said.

Dreiner filed a report with the Cape Coral Police Department and the incident is under investigation.

Concerned drivers should stop in well lit areas and should ask the officer for their name and badge number, police said. If you still believe someone is impersonating a police officer call 911.