Passengers warned to never ride with feet on car dashboard

MIAMI (WKMG) Passengers are once again being warned to avoid putting their legs or feet on the dashboard of a vehicle.

While it may allow you to stretch your muscles during a long drive, propping your feet on a car dash could cause severe injury or death in the event of an accident.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, airbags deploy at up to 220 mph, which would “send your knees through your eye sockets.”

USA Today reports a Georgia woman still walks with a limp after breaking her ankle, femur, arm and nose during a crash two years ago in which only one foot was on the dashboard.

Audra Tatum says she can’t stand for more than 4 hours at a time.