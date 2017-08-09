Few storms, sun & clouds for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with sun, clouds and a few storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Temperatures will feel like more than 100 degrees across Southwest Florida, but Devitt highlighted how Wednesday’s storm coverage will not be widespread.

“It’s not going to blow you away … but we are still gonna have a few heavy downpours, that lightning potential, some gusty winds during the peak of your Wednesday afternoon to this evening,” Devitt said.

