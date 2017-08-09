Credit card skimmer found at second Lee County gas station

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A credit card skimmer was discovered Monday at a gas station on Gladiolus Drive, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Wednesday morning.

The credit card skimmer –a device used to steal credit card information– was located at pump number 12 at the Mobil gas station at 11571 Gladiolus Drive, No. 100., according to officials.

Investigators found a skimmer at the same pump number Monday at the Marathon Gas Station at Del Prado Parkway and Diplomat Parkway in Cape Coral.