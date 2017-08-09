Body discovered in Punta Gorda apartment

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. One person was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment on Luther Road, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of a man was discovered at around 1:30 p.m. at Hampton Point Apartment Complex on the 2000 block of Luther Road, deputies said.

Residents of Hampton Point can expect police presence through Thursday morning as evidence is collected, deputies said.

The identity of the victim is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.