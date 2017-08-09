Arrest made in Longboat Key resort double homicide
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla (WTSP) An arrest was made Wednesday in the killing of two employees at Zota Beach Resort.
Darryl Hanna Jr. is facing charges of armed robbery and second-degree murder for the Aug. 4 killings of Timothy Hurley, 59, a front desk manager, and Kevin Carter, 51, a security guard.
Their bodies were found by a hotel guest.
Hanna was arrested without incident at a home in East Bradenton by Longobat Key police and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators released surveillance video of a man, who while walking by the hotel bar and holding a gun, stops, looks at the camera and uses his finger to indicate a neck being slashed.
Another surveillance clip shows the man walking out of the resort with a cash drawer.