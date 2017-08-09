2 arrested in Englewood following car burglary, drug bust

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a car burglary on South McCall Road after someone reported a suspicious vehicle, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tiffany Williams, 26, of Englewood, and Tyler Wilson, 25, of North Port, were found asleep in a Volkswagen Jetta at around 4:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s parking lot on 1250 South McCall Road, deputies said.

Williams was curled up in the drivers sear and Wilson was laying in the back seat with half of his body hanging out of the car, deputies said. A backpack was on the ground next to Williams and syringes could be seen.

When deputies woke up Williams they noticed she was sitting on a 10″ blade, according to the report.

Englewood Fire and EMS services were called to the scene after Wilson was unresponsive, deputies said. Williams told authorities Wilson was a “heavy sleeper.”

Fentanyl transdermal patches, clonazepam, oxybutynin, amitriptyline, diazepam, and amphetamine salt, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe were found inside of the car, deputies said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by the North Port Police Department, deputies said.

Williams faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed

weapon, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $17,500.

Wilson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of harmful new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and grand theft of motor vehicle. His bond was set at $31,500.