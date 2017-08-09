1 killed in Fort Myers house fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed Wednesday in a house fire near U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard.

The body was found in the home on the 1700 block of Framingham Court after the blaze broke out around noon, Fort Myers Fire Chief Scott Wirth said. Firefighters contained the flames, but smoke was still coming from the single-family residence around 1 p.m.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was at the home.

Framingham east of Deleon Street was taped off as police and emergency crews tended to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.