Virtual prank landed a Fort Myers man in handcuffs

FORT MYERS, Fla. It was a dangerous prank that put a Fort Myers neighborhood in chaos Monday night.

Roly Cabrera was live streaming while playing an online basketball game on his YouTube channel when a SWAT time swarmed into his room and arrested him.

The term “Swatted” is a prank commonly used in the virtual world. Anonymous hackers report fake violent crimes, just to see a SWAT team rush in on innocent victims during a live stream.

The 19-year-old’s girlfriend said she was on the phone with him when the incident happened.

“They were like, ‘get on the ground, put your hands behind your back,'” she said.

Now, deputies are looking for the person who made that 911 call. If found, the prank caller could face federal charges.