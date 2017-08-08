Venice daycare employee accused of slapping child in face

VENICE, Fla. A 70-year-old woman accused of smacking a 9-month-old baby in the face was arrested Friday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cheryl Ann Bolton, of Englewood, was a daycare assistant at Christ United Methodist Church on 1475 Center Road, deputies said. Bolton was seen slapping the baby, leaving a red mark on his face, and telling the child to shut up.

Bolton denies intentionally striking the baby, according to court records. She claimed she may have accidentally hit the baby while changing his diaper.

Bolton was immediately fired, Pastor Mike Hudson said.

“I wish that this world was different, that we didn’t have bad incidents that happen so we never have to worry about it,” Hudson said.

The baby recovered from his injuries and is back in daycare.

Bolton, who was released on bond, faces charges of cruelty toward a child and abuse to a child without great bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8