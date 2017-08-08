Suspect sought in Cape Coral convenience store robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven at Cape Coral Parkway East is at large, the Cape Coral Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the convenience store at 345 Cape Coral Parkway East. The suspect entered the store, demanded money from a clerk and claimed he had a gun, police said. The suspect never displayed a gun.

He then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as 5’9″ with reddish-blonde hair, police said. He was wearing a long sleeved dark shirt, blue pants and a hat with eye-holes cut so he could see.

Area residents will see a heavy police presence at the convenience store for the next couple of hours, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact police at 239-574-3223, submit a tip online, or by texting CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Those with information can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.