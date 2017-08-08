Scattered storms, increased clouds for Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt highlighted the forecast as some Southwest Florida students start the school year later this week.

“So for the next three days, most, if not all of our storms would be during the afternoons and during the evenings, and that means as well for your Thursday, which is the first day back to school across Lee and Charlotte counties,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.