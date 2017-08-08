News
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Odd Videos
Sports
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Call for Action
Security Alert
Video
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Hurricane Central
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
78°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Inland Counties
Traffic
Investigations
FMPD audit
Cold Case Stories
#onlyinflorida
State
National
Global
Jury selection to begin in Buckingham murder trial
Kid takes leap off 18-foot diving board at Collier pool
Suspect sought in Cape Coral convenience store robbery
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs discusses biggest ‘crime concerns’
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Odd Videos
Google VP denounces employee memo’s views on female workers
‘Game of Thrones’ fans buying huskies; then abandoning them
Dozens of bikers brought bullied student to his first day of…
Former Alfred Angelo seamstress becomes hero for desperate brides-to-be
Sports
All
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Pros
Gulf Coast football season preview
AP source: Jay Cutler agrees to terms with Dolphins
High school football coaches aiming to prevent concussions
North Fort Myers football season preview
Call for Action
All
Security Alert
Cloud offers convenience, but poses threat for data
Despite some overblown claims, garlic can improve health
Florida Supreme Court warns residents of email, phone scams
Tips for capturing the best back-to-school photos
Video
All
Where’s WINK
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Ex-‘Lake Boyz’ leader now wants to fight crime
Instead of lobster, Naples fishermen find human bones
Back to school, back to sleep: Adjustment key for students
Car crashes into Cape Coral canal
Hurricane Central
78°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
August 8, 2017 6:52 AM EDT
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright ©2017 WINK Digital Media