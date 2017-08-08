Jury selection to begin in Buckingham murder trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. Jury selection in the trial for a 17-year-old girl accused of killing a Buckingham man will begin Tuesday morning.

Lavaya May, one of three people accused, is a facing second-degree murder charge in the July 2016 death of 58-year-old Ted Lee, whose body was found outside a church in Manatee County.

A judge ruled Tuesday May’s journal cannot be used as evidence in trial.

The journal –found in her jail cell after she was apprehended in Kansas– contains May’s confessions, prosecutors say. The defense asserts the journal was private, and was searched illegally.

Hunter Michael Tyson, 24, of North Fort Myers, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Jonathan Raymond Ruffini, 19, of Fort Myers, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He has yet to receive a sentenced yet.

May’s trial will begin at 8:30 a.m.