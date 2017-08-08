Fort Myers man, 55, killed in hit-and-run near Buffalo airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. A 55-year-old Fort Myers man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Cheektowaga police said.

Robert Prigl was on his way to the airport to fly back to Fort Myers when he was struck by an unknown vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Cheektowaga Lt. Steven Berecz said.

Prigl was walking near 4255 Genesse St., police said. A Starbucks coffee shop adjacent to airport hotels is listed at that address.

Anyone who saw the crash or noticed a vehicle with front-end damage nearby is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at 716-686-3580.