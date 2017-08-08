Fort Myers city attorney takes leave of absence

FORT MYERS, Fla. Fort Myers city attorney Grant Alley announced he will take a leave of absence during Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randy Henderson said.

Alley’s coworkers expressed concerns about him relating to management, according to Henderson.

Alley learned of the complaints through human resources and they are not physical, sexual or criminal in nature, the News-Press reported.

In light of the complaints, Allley said he wanted to be part of solving the matter and requested an independent review of the situation from human resources, according to Henderson.

Assistant City Attorney Terry Cramer will take over the day-to-day operations, the News-Press reported.