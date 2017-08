NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A Collier County Sheriff’s deputy died Monday night after suffering a medical episode, the sheriff’s office said.

Sgt. Steven Dodson, 47, was off-duty when he fell ill, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at NCH Healthcare Northeast.

Dodson had been with the sheriff’s office since Sept. 26, 1996 and earned multiple commendations, including Deputy of the Quarter in July 2005.