Collier County leaders push for Park and Ride services

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. Collier County leaders want to use $60,000 to study Park and Rides for the future of Southwest Florida.

Expensive living in Collier County is a common complaint, and is prompting people to buy homes in Lee County.

According to a 2012 study, 17 percent of Lee County residents work in Collier County.

That’s why there is a new push from Collier County leaders to create new opportunities, like bringing Park and Ride facilities to connect Southwest Florida.

Back in 2005, transit authorities identified 10 to 12 potential locations. They have now applied for $120,000 worth of state and federal grants to study the idea.

The study also looks into if people will use the Park and Rides for carpooling or to ride the bus. Leaders say they need to see at least 60 percent occupancy for this to work.