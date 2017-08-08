Clewiston mother seeks answers in killing of 17-year-old boy

CLEWISTON, Fla. A heartbroken mother wants answers after the body of her 17-year-old son was found Sunday.

Jeremy Penton, of Clewiston, was found dead in the Twin Lakes area, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

“If anybody has any information, I’m just begging you to come forward because my heart is ripped into millions and millions of pieces,” said Cherie Penton, Jeremy’s mother.

It’s believed Jeremy was murdered, but it’s unclear what led to the killing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy’s friends and family remain in disbelief and are asking for closure.

“I just feel like someone just kicked me in my stomach, Penton said. “I feel like it’s a nightmare.”

A $10,00 reward is currently in place for any information that could lead deputies to make an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

“You need to turn yourself in because I forgive you. Just turn yourself in. Please come forward,” Penton said.