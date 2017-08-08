Cape Coral toddler dies after falling in pool

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 2-year-old boy died three days after his father found him at the bottom of a swimming pool, Cape Coral police said.

The boy was pronounced dead Monday after he was rushed from his home on the 400 block of Northwest 39th Avenue to Golisano Children’s Hospital on Friday, police said. The father immediately jumped in, pulled the toddler out and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The boy had been playing in front of the home, police said. The father went to check on him after he hadn’t seen him for about 15 minutes and discovered him in the pool.

No further information was immediately available.