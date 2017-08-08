1 dead after Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. One person died Monday in a crash that sent a car into a canal, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on the northbound side of Chiquita Boulevard near Wilmington Parkway, police said. Crews used a crane to extract the vehicle, which was the only one involved, from the canal.

A short stretch of Chiquita was blocked in both directions for four and a half hours.

The identity of the victim, circumstances leading up to the crash, and make and model of the vehicle involved are unclear.