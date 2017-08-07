Westin Cape Coral’s ballroom construction near completion

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A new $15 million Tarpon Point Ballroom at the Westin hotel is nearing completion.

A drought earlier this year helped construction stay on schedule, Stafanie Eakin, Westin’s marketing and sales manager. She projects the center will be completed by November.

The 30,000-square-foot Tarpon Point Ballroom will hold up to 1,400 people and provide Cape Coral with a venue that is meant for meetings and events.

“This is going to be a great new event center that’s gonna bring people from all different destinations that are to be coming here to have conferences, have galas, charity events and bring in larger weddings, so there’s really some great opportunity,” Eakin said.

Within the first three years, the City of Cape Coral estimates the ballroom will generate $30 million in economic impact.

City Council approved more than $42,000 in incentive money for the project Monday, bringing the city’s total commitment to $200,000.

The Westin will use the money to pay the impact fees necessary to construct 30 new rooms so it can meet the demand of the new ballroom.