Tropical Storm Franklin continues moving through Caribbean

FORT MYERS, Fla. A hurricane watch was issued Monday morning for a portion of the Yucatan coast as Tropical Storm Franklin continues developing in the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane watch was issued by the government of Mexico, and is in effect for the coast from Chetumal to Punta Allen, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Franklin will likely make landfall as a tropical storm tonight, but it’s not impossible for it to become a hurricane,” WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said. “It will have another chance to become the first Atlantic hurricane of 2017 once it re-emerges in the Bay of Campeche.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Belize City, Belize, north to the border of Mexico, and coastal Mexico, from Campeche to Sabancuy.

Tropical Storm Franklin is approximately 250 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico, and about 230 miles east of Belize City, Belize, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The system formed late Sunday night, but is not expected to impact Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras today, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula tonight and on Tuesday.”