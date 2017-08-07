Rotonda West gator bite victim drove to clubhouse after attack

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. A 51-year-old man severely injured by an alligator last month was able to drive a golf cart to get help, a newly released report shows.

Scott Lahodik was being followed by the alligator as he walked to the golf cart at hole No. 6 at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

The 9-foot alligator bit Lahodik on his left arm as he dove for golf balls July 7. The course had hired him through a subcontractor, Links Choice, to get golf balls out the water.

The FWC compiled its report based on statements from Lahodik, since there were no witnesses.

He received approximately 500 staples to close the wounds, the FWC report states. It’s unclear whether Scott will have full use of his arm again, his daughter said.

Lahodik had been diving for golf balls for decades, according to his daughter, and had been regularly diving in the pond where he was bitten for eight years, according to the FWC report.

He was aware the alligator would often go in the pond and was wearing a wet suit that didn’t cover his arm.

The alligator let Lahodik go after he punched it repeatedly. It was caught by trappers and euthanized.

Lahodik will keep the alligator’s head as a trophy.