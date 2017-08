FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with increased cloud cover and scattered storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours Monday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Devitt stressed the typical summer pattern of scattered storms throughout the second half of the day when outlining the forecast for the week ahead.

“So we know this pattern. We know what’s going on,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.