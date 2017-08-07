Human remains unearthed in Florida septic tank
NEWBERRY, Fla. (AP) A homeowner having problems with a septic system unearthed an unexpected find when investigating the cause: human remains.
The Gainesville Sun reports that the remains were found by a septic repair company doing repairs at the house on Monday in Newberry, Florida.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Sims tells the newspaper that the remains were confirmed as human at a lab.
Sims says a death investigation is underway.
No further details were available.