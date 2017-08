CAPE CORAL, Fla. A former volunteer softball coach at Island Coast High School received 48 months probation for sending nude photos to underage girls.

Jordan Striggow, 24, was sentenced Monday after admitting in 2015 to sending pictures of his genitalia to at least three girls.

Striggow worked under his father, former Island Coach head coach Scott Striggow, who resigned shortly after his son’s arrest in July 2015.