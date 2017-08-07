Dump truck crash blocks portion of SR-31 in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The northbound lane of State Road 31 reopened Monday morning following a rollover crash involving a dump truck, the Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

The rollover crash happened around 7:49 a.m. near 8000 State Road 31, according to officials. Fire & EMS personnel cleared the area, and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also on scene.

The southbound lane remains closed. and it’s unclear when the road will reopen.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.