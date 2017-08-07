Defendant’s notebook not allowed in Buckingham murder trial

FORT MYERS, Fla. A notebook prosecutors say contains confessions from a 17-year-old girl accused of killing a Buckingham man won’t be allowed in trial.

A judge rejected the state’s attempt to use the notebook as evidence against Lavaya May, who was one of three people arrested in the July 2016 murder of 58-year-old Ted Lee.

May’s attorneys argued the journal, found in her jail cell after she was apprehended in Kansas, was searched illegally.

Her trial is set to begin Tuesday. Two men accused in the killing have already been sentenced.

Hunter Michael Tyson, 24, of North Fort Myers, received 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder. Jonathan Raymond Ruffini, 19, of Fort Myers, will be sentenced after having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

May told a child protective investigator Lee molested her long before the murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.