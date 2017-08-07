Crash snarls traffic on Chiquita Blvd. in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A crash with serious injuries caused major backups Monday morning on Chiquita Boulevard, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Wilmington Parkway, police said.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and expect delays in the area until 11 a.m., police said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries or fatalities were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.