Boy, 17, killed in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. The body of a 17-year-old boy was found early Sunday morning in the Twin Lakes area, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Daniel Penton is believed to have been murdered, but it’s unclear what led to the killing, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made.

Penton’s body was found around 2:39 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vernon Speak at (863) 674-5600 or (863)-805-5000, or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.