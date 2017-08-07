Back to school, back to sleep: Adjustment key for students

FORT MYERS, Fla. A blaring alarm clock will soon greet students across Southwest Florida.

Transitioning from summer break to a new school year may prove difficult for students used to relaxed sleep schedules.

But navigating the transition is key to student success. Getting as few as 25 minutes less sleep a night can lead to lower grades, and a general lack of sleep is also linked to fatigue and concentration issues, according to experts with the National Sleep Foundation.

Students should be aiming for about nine hours of sleep, said Dr. Denise Drago, a pediatrician with Lee Health, though that number is variable based on the individual.

Removing devices like phones, tablets and computers from the bedroom can make it easier for children to sleep. Creating a bedtime routine prior to the first day can also help students ease into the back-to-school sleep schedule.

“I think the more you are in a habit of going to bed, your body kind of naturally gets tired at that time, and it becomes easier to go to sleep,” Drago said.