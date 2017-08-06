Tropical Storm Franklin forms in Caribbean

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the Caribbean Sea, the National Weather Service said late Sunday.

Franklin was centered about 380 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico as of 11 p.m. Sunday, moving west-northwest at 13 mph, the weather service said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Franklin is forecast to move over the Yucatan Peninsula, into the Bay of Campeche, and over central Mexico over the next week. It’s not expected to threaten Florida.