NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old woman received an electric shock Saturday evening at The Shell Factory and Nature Park, the North Fort Myers Fire Department said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the complex at 2787 N. Tamiami Trail when she was unplugging the zipline while standing in water, fire officials said. She was taken to the hospital. She is in good condition.