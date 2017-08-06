Small fire briefly evacuates prominent Fort Myers building

FORT MYERS, Fla. A small fire behind a vending machine briefly forced the evacuation of The Historic Dean building downtown.

The blaze caused a stir around 8 p.m. Sunday as smoke billowed out of doors at the mixed-use building on 1415 Dean St. Several police and fire department vehicles rolled up on scene.

Residents who live in the apartments there were allowed back in within a matter of minutes. So too were patrons at Ford’s Garage restaurant, which sits at the base of the building.

A resident put the fire out, Fort Myers Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Bevan said. It was confined to the vending machine and likely electrical, Bevan also said.

It does not appear as though anyone was hurt.