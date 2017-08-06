Man accused of inappropriately touching girls at Collier Walmart

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A 25-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching touching too young girls, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Wrobleski, of the 1000 block of Grove Drive, was arrested Saturday after two separate encounters at the Walmart on 5420 Juliet Blvd.

Two girls, 11 and 8, were shopping separately with their mothers for school supplies with their mothers during the sales tax holiday when the suspect, later identified as Wrobleski, touched the girls’ buttocks over their clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance footage depicted the suspect wandering around the same two aisles approximately eight times, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Wrobleski was taken to the Naples Jail Center and is facing charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. A combined bond was set at $200,000.