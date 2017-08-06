Boil water notice issued for Fort Myers communities

FORT MYERS, Fla. A precautionary boil water notice was issued Sunday night for three neighborhoods in the city.

The Pelican Preserve, Plantation Somerset and Plantation Bridgetown subdivisions are affected, city officials said.

A 16-inch water main break is the cause, the city said in a press release. It’s been repaired, but the notice remains in effect.

The Public Works Departments advises boiling water at a rolling boil for one minute when cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. Bottled water can be used as an alternative.

It’s unclear when the advisory will be lifted.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 239-321-8100.