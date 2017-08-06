1 killed in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Fort Myers police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of South Street, police said. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim was not released, though police said the victim was a male. No arrests have been made.

It’s city’s the second deadly shooting in four days. A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday night at the Waterford Apartments on Central Avenue.

Both homicides remain unsolved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.