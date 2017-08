FORT MYERS, Fla. Students can prepare for the upcoming school year Friday at the Third Annual Back-to-School event in Lee County.

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Unity of Fort Myers Church on 11120 Ranchette Rd. Families can also enjoy food, music, a bounce house and a petting zoo.

