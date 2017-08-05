LCSO finds skeletal remains believed to be those of Lehigh man

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. Skeletal remains were found of an unidentified person, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

The body is believed to be of a man in his early 20’s, deputies said. Preliminary investigation revealed the individual was last seen June 2015 in Lehigh Acres.

It is unclear when or where the skeletal remains were found.

If you have any information about the identity of this person call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 239-477-1050 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

LCSO provided photos of a ring and a pair of jeans similar to those worn by the decedent: