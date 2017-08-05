Authorities say missing boy, 6, found dead in retention pond

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a missing 6-year-old special needs boy has been found dead in a retention pond behind his home.

Polk County Sheriff officials say in a news release that Adam Roach of Lakeland was found in a pond directly behind his home at 10:40 p.m. Friday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dive team and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities say Roach was reported missing by his mother at 4 p.m. Friday after he’d walked away from the Carlton Arms apartments in south Lakeland. Sheriff officials say Roach was a nonverbal special needs child who also was partially deaf.

An investigation is planned and an autopsy is expected.

No further information was immediately available.