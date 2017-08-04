Volkswagen says approved fix available for 98 percent of TDI vehicles

FORT MYERS, Fla. Volkswagen announced Friday it has received regulatory approval for customers in the U.S. for approximately 326,000 additional vehicles affected by an emissions scandal.

The latest round of approval from the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resource Board affected automatic and manual transmission generation one 2.0 TDI vehicles.

Modifications for newer models had previously been approved by the EPA and CARB.

VW pleaded guilty in March to defrauding the government by creating software to get around emissions standards and agreed to pay more than $4,000,000,000 in penalties, as well as billions more to buy back or fix cars.

Some owners who chose to keep their cars and have a modification done to update emissions have been waiting as long as 20 months.

Tricia Reynolds, a Fort Myers woman who owns a 2009 TDI, told WINK News in January she was worried that she would not receive her promised settlement amount due to a mileage restriction.

Claims paid for drivers choosing to modify their vehicles, had a set mileage standard, and Reynolds said she was afraid to drive over that amount.

Generation One owners are now able to make appointments to have their vehicles fixed anytime after Aug. 11.

“This important milestone means that an approved emissions modification is now available for more than 98 percent of eligible 2.0L TDI vehicles in the United States,” wrote a Volkswagen spokesperson via email to WINK News.

For more information on affected vehicles and modification options click here.