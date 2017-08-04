New book aims to promote art in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A coffee table book meant to raise money for art in the city goes on sale Friday.

“Fort Myers – City of Palms: A Contemporary Portrait” features close to 200 pages of photography by Ilene Safron and writing that highlights the city’s history and culture from Amy Bennett Williams of The News-Press. A launch party was held downtown Thursday.

All proceeds from the book, which was commissioned by the mayor’s office, go to the city’s Public Art Committee. It’s on sale at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates gift shop and Amazon.com.